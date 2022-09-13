FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Annual Motorcycle Toy Run in Fort Nelson saw 18 bikes and 24 participants ride for the Fort Nelson Family Development Society.

All participants, as well as Save-On-Foods, donated toys to the cause, says organizer Ken Johnson.

Some of the toys to be donated. (Samm Tollifson – Facebook)

This event is presented by the Northern Rockies Motorcycle Riders and sponsored by the local Boston Pizza and The Fort Nelson Family Development Society.

Johnson says the ride started at Boston Pizza, and they headed southeast on the Alaska Highway to the Andy Bailey Rest Stop for a short break before heading back into town.

(Samm Tollifson – Facebook)

They rode through town to show their bikes with toys strapped to them to parents and their kids.

(Samm Tollifson – Facebook)

Johnson says the ride was approximately an hour and a half long and ended upon arrival back at Boston Pizza.

“Awesome ride, folks, we had a great time. Thank you,” said James Campbell in a Facebook comment.

Johnson adds that Boston Pizza served them a fresh pizza after the ride at no charge to the riders.

(Samm Tollifson – Facebook)

According to their Facebook page, the Northern Rockies Motorcycle Riders have done an annual Toy Run since 2014.