DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Kevin J. Johnston was sentenced for his 2021 assault charges in Dawson Creek.

On September 6th, 2022, Johnston was charged with assault and released on recognizance for $1,000.

Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service says the bond will be in effect for 12 months.

On March 25th, 2021, Johnston and others entered No Frills in Dawson Creek without masks when the provincial mandate was still in effect.

Dawson Creek RCMP said the manager followed the group back out of the store to collect license plates for a police report.

A couple of videos appeared online, one of which showed Johnston being arrested and another showing Johnston punching the manager.

Johnston’s bail hearing was held on March 26th, 2021. He has appeared in court multiple times regarding the assault charge since then.

Johnston has been charged with multiple other offences across the country, before and after this incident in Dawson Creek.

He pled guilty to a hate crime he committed in Ontario for anti-Muslim posts in 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal harassment charges laid for targeting an Alberta Health Services employee, who he posted pictures of online with threatening messages.

Johnston also tried to cross into the U.S. illegally on foot from Saskatchewan into Montana, skipping out on his final weekend in jail in Calgary.

It would have been his last days in jail, as part of a 40-day jail term to be served on weekends.