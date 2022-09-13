HALFWAY RIVER FIRST NATION, BC – The Halfway River First Nation Rodeo Club held its first-ever “Culture Day” last Saturday, highlighting the combination of Indigenous and rodeo cultures.

Attendees had the opportunity to try their luck in the horseshoe toss tournament and take part in traditional hand games.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in traditional hand games. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

There was food and beverages to enjoy, cowboy hats with traditional adornments for sale, and plenty of livestock hanging around the rodeo grounds.

Halfway River First Nation Rodeo Club Vice President Jeffery Metecheah, and Manager, Sky Hunter, were both grateful for the opportunity to share their culture with visitors attending the event, which welcomed the public of all ages.

“It’s our connection to the land in all our being, in our DNA,” said Metecheah.

“It’s just a common way of life up here at the Halfway.”

The Halfway River First Nation is a western-based First Nation group. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

We’re a western-based First Nation group,” said Hunter.

“As long as I’ve been here, we’ve been riding horse and cowboy and rodeo and doing the whole nine.”

The rodeo club is thankful for everyone who took part in making Culture Day a success.

“We can’t do this without our partners and supporters and the general public,” said Metecheah.

Metcheah said with the nice weather, Culture Day was a great way to end the summer.