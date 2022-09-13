FORT NELSON, B.C. — Charges have been laid following the armed robbery Northern Rockies RCMP attended last Thursday morning.

Ian McMillan, a 37-year-old Fort Nelson man, remains in custody and has been charged with robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of stolen property and willfully resisting a peace officer, according to Madonna Saunderson with the RCMP

Saunderson says a man walked up to the drive-thru window of the town’s A&W, pointed a shotgun at the employee and demanded m

An undisclosed sum of money was taken and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police attended and set up containment of the scene.

Police found the firearm hidden in the brush while searching for the suspect.

The man was soon spotted, and after a foot pursuit and the help of a private citizen, the suspect was arrested.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700.