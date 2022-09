FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — On September 30th, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Treaty 8 Tribal Association is hosting an Every Child Matters walk and barbecue.

The event will be held at Centennial Park in Fort St. John from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Treaty 8 Tribal Association says everyone is welcome.

The day will begin with opening prayers and drumming and the walk begins at 11:30 a.m.

After the walk, a barbecue will be held back at Centennial Park.