VICTORIA — The British Columbia government says it will follow the federal government’s lead and honour the national day of mourning to mark the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

It says public schools, post-secondary institutions and most Crown corporations will be closed on Monday, Sept. 19.

A statement from the province says it’s a national day to reflect on the “incredible life of Canada’s Queen and the longest-serving monarch in British history.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared that Monday will be a holiday for federal government workers to mourn the Queen on the day of her state funeral.

Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador later said they would follow suit, closing government offices and schools, while Manitoba said it would close all non-essential government services and offices, but leave schools open.

Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec are not recognizing the holiday.

This story was first published by The Canadian Press Sept. 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press