KEREMEOS, B.C. — British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called to investigate after a man was fatally shot and a woman was seriously injured in an incident involving RCMP in the southern Interior.

A statement from the Mounties says members of the southeast district emergency response team attempted to arrest the man and woman, who had outstanding warrants, along Highway 3 near Keremeos on Tuesday.

They say police shot the man after he allegedly pulled out a weapon, and he died at the scene.

Police say the woman was shot as “the incident continued” and she was taken to hospital in “serious” condition.

Due to what police called “potential dangers” at the scene, they say the RCMP’s explosive disposal unit has been called and the area has been cordoned off.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called to examine police actions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.

