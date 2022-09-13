Update #3: DriveBC reports that the accident was cleared, and Braden Road is now open in both directions.

Update #2: A report from a vehicle on the road confirmed that the accident was on and blocking Braden road, not Highway 97.

Update: Energeticcity.ca has received conflicting reports on the location of this accident. DriveBC issued a correction to its earlier statement and reports now that the accident was on and blocking Braden Road itself.

Argo South Peace Roads is also reporting that the accident was on Braden Road between the highway and Sunset Road.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A semi-truck rollover occurred Tuesday morning on Braden Road between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

Police say they received the report at 10:57 a.m. on Tuesday.

DriveBC Northeast reports that this accident is blocking traffic in both directions near Braden Road and that crews are en route.

The RCMP originally confirmed that the accident was south of Braden Road and on the Alaska highway itself.

The image that DriveBC posted on Twitter shows a traffic slowdown on the Kiskatinaw river bridge.