FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Since the incident on the Sikanni Chief bridge, tests have been run regarding load capacity on the bridge, but results have not been determined.

As of the time of writing, the results are not yet available, according to Procurement Canada.

On August 25th, a vehicle incident on the Sikanni Chief Bridge that resulted in the death of a truck driver also caused the bridge to be shut down for several hours.

The bridge was eventually opened up to light traffic and commercial vehicles under 15,500 kilograms with proof of weight.

Since then, tests have been running to determine whether the bridge can handle larger loads.

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer took to social media last Wednesday for an update that was originally expected on Friday.

On Friday, Zimmer took to Facebook again, saying the results are expected on Monday.

The bridge is a vital link in the supply chain between Fort Nelson and the rest of the province. Grocery stores in the town are currently diverting shipments through the Yukon, a 20-hour detour.

According to Procurement Canada, there is no timeline for when results will be available.