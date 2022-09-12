FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies beat the Sundown Oilfield Sexsmith Vipers Friday evening in their first game of the season.

The Huskies got an early start to the game, with Cole Cowan scoring the first goal, assisted by Colby Busche and Raymond Dick.

Zack Ryan from the Huskies also got a penalty for interference in the first period, landing him in the penalty box for two minutes, following Lucas Schuett from the Vipers getting two minutes for slashing.

In the second period, the Huskies kept their lead, with rookie Kaden Arberry scoring with an assist from Cowan.

The only penalty in the second period was for the Vipers’ Kyle Lefebvre for high-sticking.

In the third period, Rhys Doyle from the Vipers scored twice, tying up the game.

In the last ten minutes, Ashton Underhill scored for the win with assists from Kurtis Lee and Cayden Frenette.

Underhill landed in the penalty box in the final period for hooking.

Jackson Powers from the Fort St. John Huskies saved 26 goals in the game while the team fired 37 shots at the Vipers’ goalie, Ethan Barron.

Next up for the Huskies is a game in Fairview against the Fairview Flyers on September 17th.