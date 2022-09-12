CHETWYND, B.C. — After extending its nomination period over the weekend, the District of Chetwynd has received its final nomination for councillor.

After the end of the original nomination period, the district had five councillors ready to run. With the addition of Andrea Smith, who joined the ballot after the deadline was extended, the district has six council candidates for six seats.

All running unopposed, the District of Chetwynd council for the next term will include incumbents Clay Bassendowski, Melvin Deck, and Janet Wark, as well as Smith, Kaya MacDonald, and Julia Nelson.

The district will, however, have a race for mayor: incumbent Allen Courtoreille will run to keep his seat at the helm, and newcomer Michael Warrington will run against him.