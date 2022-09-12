SURREY, B.C. — Surrey RCMP are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian.

Police were called to King George Blvd near 72 Ave at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say a silver sedan heading south on King George struck a woman who was crossing the street between intersections.

Police say the sedan, which may have been a Honda, continued south bound without stopping.

The vehicle sustained obvious front end damage in the collision, likely to the right bumper.

The 40 -year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.

The Canadian Press