TAYLOR, B.C. — Two candidates joined the election for district council in Taylor over the weekend, resulting in a five-way race for four seats.

The nomination period was extended in the District of Taylor after fewer nominations than seats on council were received.

Murray Giesbrecht and Desirae Graziano both registered nomination papers to run for a role in local government. They join Gordon Davies and incumbents Betty Ponto and Michelle Turnbull in the race for council.

The District of Taylor also has two candidates for mayor: Brent Taillefer and Peggy Alexander.

The municipal general election is on October 15th, 2022.