HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope announced Monday evening that emergency support for evacuees has been extended until Sunday, September 18th, 2022.

The district says those who have received hotel services can pick up their renewal documentation at the front desk of their hotels at 9 p.m.

To renew grocery and restaurant services, evacuees must visit the Fort St. John ESS reception centre between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13th.

The centre is located in the North Peace Arena at 9805 96th Avenue and can be reached by calling 250-794-3310.

Those with further questions are encouraged to contact the emergency operations centre at 250-783-9308 or call the district office at 250-783-9901.

For the latest updates on forest fires in the B.C. Peace click here.