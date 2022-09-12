FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Blue Flames cycling team will be landing in Fort St. John on Wednesday for a fundraiser held at Canadian Tire and are looking for corporate donations to reach their target.

They have pledged to raise $40,000 for Cops for Cancer and have raised just over $24,000 as of September 10th.

The team will be attending the fundraiser barbecue at approximately 4 p.m. on September 14th and would like to invite everyone to support and mingle with the team.

The team consists of Corporal Cindy Tymensen, Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni, Constable Matthew Yu, and Kayla Tricker.

The Tour de North begins on September 14th in Dawson Creek and they will be making their way by bike to Williams Lake by September 20th.

According to a release from Sargeant Antonioni and Inspector Tony Hanson, the bike riders have been training hard for their 7-day ride of over 850 kilometres to raise funds and awareness of childhood cancer research.

Additionally, they are raising funds for Camp Good Times, where children who are fighting can attend with their families and support from their medical team.

There are several ways to support the cause:

Dropping a cheque off in the name of “Canadian Cancer Society” at the Fort St. John RCMP Detachment with attention to Cpl. Cindy Tymensen

Mail a cheque to the Fort St. John RCMP detachment, with attention to Cpl. Cindy Tymensen at 10648 100th Street, Fort St. John BC, V1J 3Z6

Direct e-transfer to blueflames2021@yahoo.ca

Attend the fundraiser barbecue at Candian Tire on September 14, where cash will be accepted

Following the QR code below: