FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.– The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will host two different All Candidates Forums during the upcoming local government election.

One forum, on October 3rd, will be for all candidates for council. The next night, October 4th, will be for all candidates for mayor.

Both events will be held at the Lido in downtown Fort St. John.

“With so many candidates this year we felt this was the best way to allow enough engagement for all candidates, especially with a major transition for the role of mayor,” Cheryl Montgomery, chief executive officer for the chamber, wrote.

The forums will be held from 7-9 pm on their respective evenings.

Both events will also be available virtually, though only pre-submitted questions will be accepted from online participants. In-person attendees can either pre-submit questions or query candidates live.

Fort St. John will see its first race for mayor in over a decade, with four candidates vying for the top spot after current mayor Lori Ackerman announced she would not run again.

The city has 10 candidates for its six seats on council.