VANCOUVER — Regional officials say air quality is expected to worsen in parts of the Vancouver area as smoky skies persisted Sunday due to wildfires in the province and the United States.

Metro Vancouver issued an advisory on Saturday that includes the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter that could make breathing uncomfortable for some people.

It says in a release that wildfires southeast of Chilliwack and Hope, including blazes near Manning Park and Hope, are to blame but that winds from the south are bringing additional smoke from fires burning in Washington and Oregon states.

However, it says some areas will experience improved air quality as a clearing trend is expected to start near the coast and move inland.

Officials are calling on people to postpone or reduce physical activity outdoors and to get some relief from air-conditioned spaces, especially if they have underlying conditions like lung or heart disease or asthma.

They’re advising pregnant women and children as well as those who work outdoors or who are homeless to stay cool and hydrated and say anyone experiencing shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing should get medical help and call 911 in case of an emergency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2022.

The Canadian Press