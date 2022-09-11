Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

As always, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will receive it every Sunday!

Behind the Scenes

After a couple of years of many events being cancelled or postponed, it's great to see new and returning events across the peace region.

As your local and independent news source in Northeast B.C., we pride ourselves on getting out into the community and helping in any way we can. Whether it's reporting on an important story, letting you know about fundraisers, or promoting local artists, we have it covered. If you see us out in the community, make sure to say hi!

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of September 4-10, 2022

Evacuation Orders and Alerts: in emergency situations, the role of media is to help spread the word when the organizations in charge make a decision. Since the Battleship Mountain fires became an issue, we have kept people up to date on what is happening and when conditions change. Update on Sikanni Chief Bridge: after opening with restrictions, professionals are working hard to get the Alaska Highway opened up again for all vehicles. Mayoral Race Heats Up: for a while there, it looked like we only had one candidate for mayor in Fort St John. A second option put their hat in the ring on Wednesday and now we are up to four.

