HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Battleship Mountain Fire has grown to over 24,000 hectares.

On Saturday, the fire was listed at just over 17,000 hectares. Scott Rennick with the B.C. Wildfire Service said Saturday was very challenging for firefighters due to the weather. The Southwest corner grew quickly toward Hudson’s Hope. In only seven hours, the fire travelled over 10 kilometres.

Structure protection is set at the W.A.C. Bennett Dam, 12-mile road area and in the Beryl Prairie Road area.

The forecast for Sunday calls for winds from the west, northwest and north, which could move the fire in a different direction along the lakeshore of Williston Lake towards the W.A.C. Bennett dam.

If the fire continues to move in that direction, it will move towards where the McAllister Fire from 2014 was, which will help to slow the fire’s growth.

Wildfire crews are planning a defensive ignition along the Table Creek FSR back to the Johnson FSR for Sunday if conditions allow it.

Watch the full update from the B.C. Wildfire Service below (please note this video was recorded Sunday morning).

The District of Hudson’s Hope and the Peace River Regional District issued evacuation orders for residents near the Battleship Mountain Fire. Over 800 residents from Hudson’s Hope have been evacuated to Fort St. John.

Any resident that has been evacuated should check in at the Emergency Support Services at the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John.

Highway 29 remains closed between Fort St. John and Hudson’s Hope and between Hudson’s Hope and Chetwynd, except for evacuees leaving the community.

The area under an evacuation order from the PRRD The entire District of Hudson’s Hope is under an evacuation order The evacuation order from the District of Hudson’s Hope.

Resources working the wildfire

• 65 firefighters are working during the day, five are working on night operations.

• 47 Structure Protection personnel are working on this fire, six of which are working on night operations.

• 12 helicopters are being shared between the fires of the Battleship Complex.

• 16 pieces of heavy equipment, with six additional operational staff working with the equipment operators.

• Seven danger tree assessors and fallers are supporting the incident.

• BCWS Incident Management Team has assumed command of the Battleship Complex, which includes the Battleship Mountain fire (G72150), Dinosaur Lake fire (G72182), Hasler Flats fire (G71148), Moberly River fire (G71778), resources are being shared between the fires as needed.