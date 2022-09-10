The Peace River Regional District has expanded the evacuation order for an area near the Battleship Mountain Wildfire.

Pursuant to Section 12 (1) of the BC Emergency Program Act an expanded Evacuation Order has been issued by the Peace River Regional District due to immediate danger to life and safety caused by a wildfire.

Members of the RCMP and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

The Order has been issued for the following areas within Electoral Area E:

• All of Twelve Mile Rd. from the District of Hudson’s Hope Boundary West, including Josef Rd., Dunlevy Rd., Eagle Heights Dr. and Aspen Ridge Dr.;

• Including all areas South and East of Butler Ridge Park Boundary

• North shore of Williston Lake

• Table Creek south to Dowling Creek (8km west of the WAC Bennett Dam, 40km Johnson FSR)

• Southwest following Dowling Creek to the intersection of McAllister Creek

• West to approximately 10km West of Peck Creek

• North to Williston Lake

The District of Hudson’s Hope has also issued an evacuation order for the 12 Mile road area. Click here for details on that order.

Residents are to call 250-794-3310 for any emergency support services required at this time.

What evacuees should do



• Follow the Johnson Creek Forest Service Road (FSR) East to Highway 29 and continue to a safe location.

• Please visit www.prrd.bc.ca and BC Wildfire Services regularly for current information

• If you need transportation assistance from the area, advise the person providing this notice or call 1-800-670-7773.

• Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

• Close all windows and doors.

• Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

• Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, cell & charger and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service. Further information will be issued at prrd.bc.ca.