HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope has issued an evacuation order for residents on the 12 mile road.

The order was issued Saturday for the 12 mile road and any roads that run off the road. The area effected is marked in red on the map below.

The previous evacuation alert for the rest of the District of Hudson’s Hope remains in place.

The Peace River Regional District has also issued an evacuation order for an area west of Hudson’s Hope near the Battleship Mountain Fire.

Get the details of that evacuation order by clicking here.

District of Hudson’s Hope Mayor Dave Heiberg says the continued dry weather conditions and wind patterns are making the Battleship Mountain wildfire extremely difficult to manage.

The evacuation order does not include the WAC Bennett Dam.

The City of Fort St. John has opened a reception centre for provide support for evacuees. Call 250-794-3310 if you need support.

Mayor Heiberg said, ”I realize this is a very stressful time for our community but encourage everyone affected by the order to cooperate with the B.C. Wildfire Service and leave the area for their own safety. We are a strong community, and we will get through this.”

For more detailed maps of the evacuation area, visit www.hudsonshope.ca