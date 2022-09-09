HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope says the Water Treatment Plant will restart on Monday.

The contractor has reportedly replaced the media for the four pre-filters and has performed chlorination on these segments.

Water Treatment Plant Update – 7 states that the RO membranes have not been used for several weeks and are being prepared for the plant to be restarted on Monday.

The release says the first startup will take approximately 48 hours and be monitored for operational issues.

Due to this process, the district says residents may notice a higher than typical chlorine smell in the water.

As part of Northern Health’s requirements, water samples are expected to be taken on September 20th and 21st, and results should be available to the district by the 26th.

Hydrant flushing may also be noticed at different locations within the distribution system to bring fresh water to those areas of town.

The release says that if test results are not satisfactory, more flushing will be needed as well as new water tests.

The small town has been under a boil water advisory and, later, a do not consume order since early August after the water treatment plant failed in July.

The do not consume order remains in place.