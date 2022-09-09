DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — On Wednesday evening, a call came into the Dawson Creek Fire Department for a structure fire at a private residence before being quickly put out.

Fire Chief Marcel Capelle said the homeowners smelled smoke, and upon exiting the home, they noticed the flames on the side of the house.

First responders arrived quickly at the home to find heavy flame and smoke coming from the side and roof of the house.

Capelle says that thanks to 13 firefighters’ quick response, the fire was contained to the back corner of the roof and put out within an hour and a half.

There was smoke damage to the inside of the house but no injuries to the home’s occupants or firefighters on the scene, he said.

“Due to the responding firefighters’ quick actions, it was able to be contained to that side and the back corner of the roof,” Capelle explained.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.