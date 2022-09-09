NORTH PEACE RIVER, B.C. — According to Environment Canada (EC), several B.C. regions are impacted or will be affected by wildfire smoke over the next 24 hours.

The bulletin is due to local wildfire activity continuing to cause hazy conditions, which may worsen if fire activity increases.

In the region, smoke from the Battleship Mountain wildfire is affecting Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John.

This bulletin is for all communities along Highway 97 from Farmington to Pink Mountain, Highway 29, including Moberly Lake, Hudson’s Hope, Rolla, Clayhurst and Goodlow.

The weather service adds that wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event.

Masks may lead to a false sense of security and make breathing more difficult when smoke is in the air.

EC recommends staying inside for those with breathing difficulties, finding an indoor place that is cool and ventilated, as well as using an air conditioner that cools and filters air.

If a home isn’t air-conditioned, the weather service says to consider going to a public place that is.

Opening windows may let in more polluted air, according to EC.

Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes chemicals that can harm one’s health, according to the weather service.

For more information on current air quality values, visit the Government of Canada’s website on Public Weather Alerts.