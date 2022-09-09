HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has issued an expanded evacuation alert as a measure to ensure all residents have enough time to prepare should the situation change at the Battleship Mountain wildfire.

Due to the potential danger to life and health, the PRRD has issued an expanded evacuation alert for the following areas:

All of Twelve Mile Road, Josef Road, Dunlevy Road, Eagle Heights Drive and Aspen Ridge Drive

Following the eastern boundary of Butler Ridge Provincial Park to the northern tip, proceeding east until a point intersection at Farrell Creek

South following Farrell Creek to a point 1 kilometre north of Highway 29 north, due west to the District of Hudson’s Hope boundary

East of Johnson Creek forestry service road at 40 kilometres, north following Dowling Creek to the District of Hudson’s Hope boundary

South along the Hudson’s Hope boundary to a point where it intersects Coalbed Creek and southwest to a point of intersection with Pete Lake, continuing southwest to a point of intersection with Moberly Lake forestry service road

West following Moberly River to a point including Stubley Creek, heading in a north-westerly direction to the boundary of Klin-Se-Za Addition Provincial Park

North along the easterly boundary of the Klin-Se-Za Addition Provincial Park to a point intersecting Dowling Creek and north following Dowling Creek to the Johnson forestry service road to 40 kilometres

(PRRD)

The expanded alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate the area should it be deemed necessary.

The PRRD says residents will be given as much advance notice as possible before evacuation, but limited notice may still occur due to changing conditions.

Ignition operations continue on the wildfire, though attending crews noticed aggressive fire behaviour.

Due to temperature increases over the weekend, the BC Wildfire Service says wildfire behaviour may increase.