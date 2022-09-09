POUCE COUPE, B.C.– Pouce Coupe, a village with about 570 eligible voters, has four candidates for mayor.

Former councillors William Plowright and Danielle Veach, as well as Edmond Boyer, will all run against incumbent Lorraine Michetti.

Michetti gained notoriety across the province in her multiple battles to remain at the helm of the government in B.C.’s supreme court.

After several controversial comments made concerning COVID-19 and Indigenous communities in the area that made provincial headlines, the Pouce Coupe council at the time demanded her resignation and removed her from portfolios.

Michetti brought her case to the supreme court of B.C. and achieved her reinstatement–twice.

Two councillors and the chief administrative and financial officer resigned over the issue.

The B.C. Supreme Court decisions on the issue centered around the illegality of councillors removing an elected mayor from their role.

The upcoming election presents an opportunity for the village to select a mayor, instead of demanding one’s resignation.

Pouce Coupe has four seats on it’s council and seven candidates seeking to fill them. Incumbents Marlene Hebert, Barbara Smith, and Marcel Woodill will be joined in the race by Raymond Johnston, Richard Mineault, Kurtis Rabel, and James Wall.