PEACE RIVER REGION , B.C.– At the close of the nomination period on Friday, the PRRD had several races set up for different electoral area director positions.

In Electoral Area B, three candidates will run to replace outgoing Director Karen Goodings: Jordan Kealy, Jeff Kit, and Michael Fitzgerald.

Electoral Area C has two candidates: incumbent and current board chair Brad Sperling and Suzanne Haab.

Electoral Area D has one candidate, incumbent Leonard Hiebert. Electoral Area E also has only one candidate, incumbent Dan Rose.

The board is made up these directors, who represent rural areas in the region, and elected officials from the eight municipalities in the area.