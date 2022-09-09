PEACE RIVER REGION , B.C.– At the close of the nomination period on Friday, the PRRD had several races set up for different electoral area director positions.

In Electoral Area B, three candidates will run to replace outgoing Director Karen Goodings: Jordan Kealy, Jeff Kit, and Michael Fitzgerald.

Electoral Area C has two candidates: incumbent and current board chair Brad Sperling and Suzanne Haab.

Electoral Area D has one candidate, incumbent Leonard Hiebert. Electoral Area E also has only one candidate, incumbent Dan Rose.

The board is made up these directors, who represent rural areas in the region, and elected officials from the eight municipalities in the area.

Grace Giesbrecht

grace@energeticcity.ca

Grace Giesbrecht is a news reporter for EnergeticCity.ca who recently graduated from Trinity Western University with a bachelor of arts in Media + Communications. She was born and raised just outside of Fort St. John. She began reporting for her university’s student newspaper and interned with Ottawa Life Magazine where she developed a passion for asking questions, telling stories, and the written word. In her free time, you can find her drinking coffee, snowboarding, or reading novels.