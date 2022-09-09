The nomination period has closed for the local government election in Northern Rockies Regional Municipality with 10 candidates for council and two for mayor.

There is one seat available for mayor and six for council.

Rob Fraser, previously the mayor of Taylor, will take on the current mayor Gary Foster in the October 15 municipal election.

Council candidates include four incumbents, Kyle Andrews, Lorraine Gerwing, John Roper and Danny Soles.

New council candidates include Leslie Dickie, Brenda Enax, Kanina Fulton, Kristi Leer, Fred McLachlan, and Jeff Thompson.

The municipal election will happen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in every municipality, regional district and school district across B.C.