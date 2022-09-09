On this episode of Moose Talks, we catch up with Northern Rockies Regional Municipality mayor Gary Foster. The community has faced some challenges lately due to the damage to the Sikanni Chief River Bridge caused by a collision several weeks ago, so we’ll talk about how the community is handling those challenges.

Then, Peace River North MLA Dan Davies will join us to talk about the life and passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and Canada’s head of state.

Moose Talks airs every Friday morning at 10 live on 100.1 Moose FM, and via video on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.

This episode originally aired on September 9, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn