OTTAWA, ON. — Members of Parliament Bob Zimmer and Ken McDonald penned a letter to the honourable Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, expressing concerns about the recent import ban.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service decided to ban the importation of hunter-harvested wild game birds from Canada into the United States. The MPs are requesting this ban be rescinded, according to a release.

Zimmer and McDonald are co-chairs of the Parliamentary Outdoor Caucus, an all-party caucus of members of Parliament and senators who represent the Canadian heritage activities of hunting, fishing, sport shooting and trapping, according to their Facebook page.

Parliamentary Outdoor Caucus members have reportedly also heard from stakeholders who are concerned about the lack of consultation done by the U.S.

Both MP’s expressed their concerns about the absence of scientific evidence to support this ban.

The letter can be viewed below:

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in both wild and domesticated birds in Canada.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have a zoning agreement to reduce the movement restrictions for trade in poultry and poultry products, but these zones do not apply to wildlife.

The restriction states that hunter-harvested wild game bird trophies entering the U.S. from Canada must be fully finished, accompanied by a VS import permit or delivered directly to a USDA-approved establishment.

According to the restriction, unprocessed wild game bird meat or carcasses, origination or transiting Canada, will not be permitted to enter the U.S., no matter which province the bird was harvested from.