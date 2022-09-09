FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Fort St. John’s Austin Crossley has agreed to terms with the East Coast Hockey League Florida Everblades.

Crossley joins the ECHL team after playing for the Utah Grizzlies in the 2021-2021 season.

Prior to last season, Crossley played four seasons in the Western Hockey League, between the Prince Albert Raiders and the Prince George Cougars.

Throughout his WHL career, Crossley had eight goals and 13 assists in 159 games.

Crossley leaves for Florida on October 1st and said he is looking forward to getting to know his new team.

“It’s pretty fun getting to know new guys and creating new friendships. I’m definitely excited about that,” said Crossley.

“Obviously, the hockey as well is going to be a huge part. The Everblades won the league last year, so, I’m jumping onto a pretty good organization.”

The puck drops October 29th for the Everblades at their home opener against the Jacksonville Icemen.