HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C.– The District of Hudson’s Hope will see a two-person race for the mayor’s role and a several-way competition for council seats.

The amount of candidates–twelve– that the small town has for council reflects the size and scope of the challenges the district is facing this summer.

Incumbents Kelly Miller, Valeri Paice, and Travous Quibell will run to keep their seats on the council. They will be joined by Debbie Beattie, Lynn Blythe, James Cryderman, Nicole Gillis, Tina Jeffrey, Joseph King, Conrad Northeast, Robin Stuber, and Tashana Winnicky.

Incumbent Dave Heiberg will seek to keep his seat as mayor. Reginald Knox will run against him.

The town has been without potable drinking water since late July after its water treatment plant failed and. Residents have demanded a more long-term solution to the town’s drinking water problem.

The area is also currently under an evacuation alert as the Battleship Mountain fire whirls towards the town’s western reaches.