FORT NELSON, B.C. — On Thursday morning, the Northern Rockies RCMP detachment received a call for a possible armed robbery at a local business.

According to Sergeant Chris Manseau, the business said an unknown man was walking through the drive-thru with a shotgun before leaving the area.

Police officers attended the call and, in their search, recovered the firearm where the suspect had stored it.

Just over an hour after the start of the search, police were successful in apprehending the suspect.

Manseau says the suspect was known in the area, so it was easy to identify and track him.

He adds that some schools were locked down as a precaution, but they were quickly released from that lockdown once it was confirmed to be safe.

On Thursday, a Fort Nelson man was in custody in relation to the incident.