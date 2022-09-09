TAYLOR, B.C.–The District of Taylor will extend the nomination period for candidates for the local election until 4:00 pm on Monday in the effort to fill all council vacancies.

So far, the district has received two candidates for mayor and three for council. The council has four seats.

Candidates for mayor include Peggy Alexander and former councillor Brent Taillefer, who announced his run for mayor last spring. Previous mayor Rob Fraser announced he would not run again in Taylor last winter.

Candidates for council so far include incumbents Betty Ponto and Michelle Turnbull. Gordon Davies will also run for a seat.

With one vacancy after the original nomination period, Taylor will extend it according to provincial legislation.