DAWSON CREEK, B.C.–The nomination period has closed for the local government election in Dawson Creek with 11 candidates for council and two for mayor.

There is one seat available for mayor and six for council.

Darcy Dober, first-term councillor, will run against third-term councillor Shaely Wilbur. Dawson Creek’s former mayor, Dale Bumstead, announced his early retirement effective on Friday. He announced he would not run for mayor again in February.

Candidates for council include incumbents Jerimy Earl, Amy Kaempf, and Charlie Parslow. Sue Kenny, who has served on council in a previous term, will also run.

Newcomers to council seeking one of the six seats include Gregg Apolonio, April Cire Floriant, Kyle MacDonald, Johanna Martens, Aaron Rogers, Michael Sudnik, and Raistlin Van Spronsen.