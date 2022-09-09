FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is holding its annual tax sale on Monday, September 26th.

The tax sale is set up each year to recover outstanding property taxes owed to the city from each property. Each lot will be sold by public auction for a minimum of the cost of the upset taxes unless a guaranteed payment is received by 4:30 pm on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 for the missing taxes plus interest.

The list is published every year and is mandated by the provincial government.

City councillor Trevor Bolin reminded residents in a Facebook post that 95-98 per cent of the properties listed would likely pay their taxes in time and be removed from the list before the sale.