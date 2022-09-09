PEACE REGION, B.C.– School boards 60, 59, and 81 have announced their candidates for trustee after the nomination period closed on Friday.

Running for trustee in School District 60 (Peace River North) are incumbents Madeleine Lehmann in area 1, David Scott Moncrieff in area 2, Nicole Gilliss in area 3, and Ida Campbell in area 4.

Area 5, or Fort St. John, has five candidates for two seats: incumbent Helen Gilbert, Baptiste Marcere, incumbent Bill Snow, Raena Townsend, and Tom Whitton.

In School District 59 (Peace River South) incumbent Crystal Hillton will run in Chetwynd against Sherry Mounsey. Roxanne Gulick will run again in Tumbler Ridge. Chad Anderson and Travis Jones will both run to keep their seats representing rural areas outside of Dawson Creek.

Dawson Creek itself has five candidates running for the school board: incumbent Jennifer Lalonde will run against Derek Nernberg, Lynnsy Noll, Angelina Schurmann and Christina Wards.

Seven trustees are elected in total for School District 59, as well.

School District 81 (Fort Nelson) elects five trustees and has eight candidates. Incumbents Bill Dolan, Linda Dolen, Mike Gilbert, and Yvette Taylor will run against newcomers Becky Coons, Kathi Dickie, Lisa Hogg, and Francis Peach.

Trustees form school boards that guide the leadership of each area’s education system and represent different areas that the district covers.