The nomination period has closed for the local government election in Tumbler Ridge with nine candidates for council and three for mayor.

There is one seat available for mayor and six for council.

Keith Bertrand, the current mayor of the community, will not be running for re-election.

Rick Consalvi, Darryl Krakowka and former mayor Don McPherson are running to replace Bertrand.

Council candidates include incumbents Joanne Kirby and Chris Norbury. Luana Dusseault, Garret Golhof, Roxanne Gulick, Ron Hofman, Ken Klikach, Nicole Noksana and Timothy Walker will also run for the six council seats.

The municipal election will happen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in every municipality, regional district and school district across B.C.