FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.–The nomination period has closed for the local government election in Fort St. John with 10 candidates for council and four for mayor.

One seat is available for mayor and six for council.

Candidates for mayor are former councillor Lilia Hansen and newcomers Shannon Stange, Steven Labossiere, and Steven Haab.

Hansen announced her run for mayor several months ago after spending her last term on council with a portfolio that included seniors, First Nations Relations, Community Bridge, and the RCMP oversight committee, among other items.

Stange, who grew up in the region, returned to Fort St. John last year after spending a large portion of his career elsewhere, planting both churches and businesses.

Candidates for the six seats on Fort St. John’s council are Amy Cox, Lyle Goldie, Sarah MacDougall, Gary Patara, Morgan Robinson as well as incumbents Trevor Bolin, Gord Klassen, Jim Lequiere, Byron Stewart, and Tony Zabinsky.

Though Zabinsky originally announced that he would run for mayor, he retracted that announcement and decided to seek to remain on council instead.