FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — According to Bob Gammer, a manager with Site C, BC Hydro is building and restoring wetland habitats to compensate for wetlands lost during the construction of Site C.

BC Hydro says 500 hectares of wetland opportunities were identified in the region, but Gammer adds they are not limited to that.

BC Hydro is working with Ducks Unlimited to find more restoration opportunities going forward, including after the expected completion of Site C in 2025.

In 2019, in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, the crown corporation constructed the Golata wetlands, a 50-hectare wetland complex near Clayhurst.

Gammer says 175 hectares of wetlands were conserved in 2022.

“Wetlands are important because they provide a wide range of species with safe areas to eat, shelter and raise their young,” Gammer said.

“They also help to clean pollution from the water, and help to regulate water supply and reduce the effects of drought.”

BC Hydro is doing this to comply with the Environmental Assessment Certificate.