FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John hospital celebrated its 10th anniversary with an event thanking its staff and the community for their continued support over the last decade.

Held outdoors behind the hospital, the event hosted dignitaries from the community, live music, guest speakers and complimentary food.

The Fort St. John Hospital celebrated it’s 10th anniversary. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

Northern Health Leadership and Development Advisor, Viva Swanson said when the establishment was in its design and planning phase, patient well-being was taken into consideration.

“All of the patient spaces where a patient is spending any long period amount of time, for instance, in renal and cancer care, have a view out into the property,” said Swanson.

“Everybody gets direct light and the capacity to be able to look out and enjoy something that actually can be very peaceful.”

The hospital rests upon 40 acres of land and features a birthing centre as well as 124 beds in the “Peace Villa,” dedicated to patients who need additional care.

According to Patti Mac Ewan, health services administrator for Northern Health, the structure was built with the expectation to expand as needed.

“We took into consideration a number of things, such as additional space,” said Mac Ewan.

“If we needed to expand to put other services or programs or diagnostics in place.”

Mac Ewan says despite nationwide challenges in the healthcare system, Northern Health’s vision is to establish a sense of community.

“What we want to do is build a program that people want to come and work here. We have a strong community,” said Mac Ewan.

“We want that to be another highlighted feature so that when you come to the north, you’re going to have the support that makes you want to stay.”

The 10th-anniversary event was held from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM.