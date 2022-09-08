DAWSON CREEK, B.C.– The evacuation order for the Bearhole lake wildfire was rescinded on Thursday morning.

The order applied to the Kelly Lake community, 4 km west of the Alberta border and 5 km both north and south of Kelly Lake.

An evacuation alert is still in effect for the area. An evacuation order may need to be reissued, the PRRD said in a release. If so, the evacuation order process will begin again.

The regional district advises residents that, though they can return home, they should be prepared to leave again with a minimum of three days of food, supplies, and fuel.

If animals have been relocated, residents can call 1-800-670-7773 to coordinate their return.

Residents concerned with returning home can seek extended Emergency Support Services available on a case by case basis. These can be accessed at the Dawson Creek Kin Arena.