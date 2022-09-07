The DGS Astro Paving Block Party is happening this Saturday September 10th! You will find an abundance of activities for the kids in the Archtech Kids Zone! Face painting that is complementary of the YMCA, a pond by the FSJ Museum, A sensory table set up by the YMCA, and even a petting zoo!

You and the fam can even catch a Pirate floating around, and lots of Bouncy Fun thanks for Pro Bounce!

Over at the NPSCU Arts Market you’ll see your favourite organizations like Fort St John & District Palliative Care Society and Nenan Dane Zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society- along with SO many others. There will be over 15 tables at the NPSCU Arts Market. From essential oils, to awareness campaigns & baked goods for sale- you’ll find something just right for you.

The main stage and & festival plaza stage is going to be jam packed with local talent, and fun circus performers! You can download the full stage schedule:

You will find updates about the DGS Astro Paving Block Party on the Facebook Event! Make sure you RSVP on Facebook

📍Centennial Park

September 10th 2022

11 AM – 4 PM

DGS Astro Paving Presents Moose FM’s 2022 Block Party, which is supported by Arctech Welding, NP Credit Union, Burger King, City fo FSJ, Fort City Chrysler, Trican Well Services, Fort St John Co-Op, Chances Fort St. John, FSJ Return It, CN Rail, Systems Rental Source, Eaglevision Video Production, The Flower Hut, Precision Drilling and YMCA.