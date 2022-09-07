FORT ST. JOHN, BC- Local youth under the age of 15 can now play competitive hockey with the Northeastern BC Warriors, a new hockey team in the Premier Hockey League.

The roster includes players from Fort St. John, Taylor, Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson, and will compete against PHL teams from BC and Alberta.

Warriors head coach, Kevin Shead, said practices will be held in Taylor on weekends, to make space for travel time and allow players to participate in other activities during the week.

“It gives kids the opportunity to do other things during the week, if they want to play badminton or be part of the band or hang out with their friends, they’re still free to do that,” said Shead. “They have the opportunity to play a higher competition level of hockey, but it’s only on the weekend, so they’re still free to do other stuff all week.”

The NEBC Warriors’ first exhibition game is Saturday, September 10th, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre in Fort St John, against the North Legacy Warriors.