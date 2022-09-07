FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northern Environmental Action Team’s board of directors announced the departure of executive director Karen Mason-Bennett effective at the end of September.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working for NEAT. This organization has my heart in so many ways, but it is time for new energy at the leadership table to finish carrying out our goals and objectives,” Mason-Bennet said.

“The next ten years will be about improving impact, building community, and increasing resilience.”

According to a release, Mason-Bennet took over the executive director role in 2018 after the organization split with the Peace River Regional District.

She oversaw the restructuring and rebuilding phase for NEAT, which is still ongoing.

The team expanded from three management staff to seven and now has over 25 overall staff that run diverse programs focusing on education, food security and horticulture, says the release

Mason-Bennet added that while she is stepping down from her leadership role, she is not leaving the community and will continue to support NEAT.

“I’ll probably be delivering Meals on Wheels,” she said.

“I am looking forward to seeing what NEAT will do over the next few years. We’ve worked really hard to set ourselves up for success, and now it’s time to reap the harvest.”

Board chair Russ Beerling says Mason-Bennet had a “profound impact” on NEAT.

“We are sad to see her go and wish her all the best in her new endeavours,” Beerling said.

NEAT would like to encourage interested candidates to watch NEAT’s website and social media for information on when and how to apply for this position.