FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Oil and Gas Commission is now requiring the oil and gas industry to immediately suspend all previously approved water diversions in areas of the Peace and Liard river watersheds.

According to a release from the commission, this is due to drought conditions and includes rivers, streams and lakes within the Peace River and Liard River watersheds.

Within the Peace River Watershed, water diversions must be suspended along the Sukunka River, the Kiskatinaw River and the Beatton River, including the Doig, Osborne and Blueberry Rivers.

The commission adds that conditions are being monitored in the Halfway and Graham Rivers over the coming weeks as they may be included in the suspension.

The Liard River Watershed restrictions include smaller rivers or streams off of the Muskwa River, Fort Nelson River and Sikanni Chief River. This does not include the Muskwa, Fort Nelson or Sikanni Chief Rivers.

The release says the diversion and use of water stored in dugouts or dams is not suspended, and the suspension does not apply to the main channel of the Peace River or Dinosaur Lake.

According to the BC Oil & Gas Commission, low stream flow conditions are increasing concerns due to impacts on fish, aquatic resources and community supply.

The commission anticipates water levels to continue to drop until significant rain falls in the area.

The commission will reportedly assist the industries in seeking alternative short-term water supply options.

New applications for water diversion or requests for continued water use under an existing approval can be submitted with required documentation to Ryan.Rolick@bcogc.ca.

More information can be found here.