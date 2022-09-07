FORT NELSON, B.C. — Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) has offered the use of scales at the Fort Nelson landfill to vehicles required to present weigh slips to use the Sikanni River bridge, free of charge.

From the latest update from Drive BC, the bridge is open to light pickups, cars, travel trailers and RVs, while commercial vehicles under 15,500 kilograms still need to bring weight slips to verify.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has announced that the Fort Nelson Municipal Landfill can provide weight slips during business hours at no charge.

The landfill is located at 3100 Dump Road in Fort Nelson and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They are closed on Mondays and all statutory holidays.

These restrictions are due to a collision on the Sikanni River bridge along Highway 97 that occurred on August 25th.

The bridge has only been open to only passenger vehicles, RVs and travel trailers since the 27th.

Commercial traffic under 15,500 kilograms was allowed the day following the explosion with drivers providing proof of weight.