FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The sixth annual Rotary Drive-Thru Breakfast returns to the Energetic City in September.

On Thursday, September 8th, the Rotary Club will serve breakfast in the Safeway parking lot from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Since 2017, the club has raised over $80,000 through the Drive Thru Breakfast, thanks to the support of residents and sponsors.

According to the club, the money has gone towards building the Rotary Spray Park, funding school breakfast programs, sustaining youth invitations, and building senior projects in Fort St. John.

Last year, over 50 Rotarians and Friends of the Rotary volunteered 700-plus hours to organize the Drive-Thru Breakfast and served a record-breaking 1,620 sandwiches to residents and businesses.