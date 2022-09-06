WASHINGTON — Michigan’s chief law enforcement officer wants to appeal a judge’s decision to keep the Line 5 pipeline dispute in federal court.

In court documents, Attorney General Dana Nessel suggests District Court Judge Janet Neff made errors in her Aug. 18 ruling.

That’s when Neff rejected efforts to get the dispute moved back to state court, where Michigan may have a better chance of success.

Nessel filed a motion last week indicating she plans to pursue an “interlocutory” appeal while the case is still before the courts.

The motion argues there are grounds for substantial differences of opinion on several key legal questions.

Nessel also argues that allowing such an appeal now would help to ensure the entire case doesn’t need to be argued again.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press