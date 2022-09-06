HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C.– The District of Hudson’s Hope firefighters and BC Wildfire Service staff are preparing buildings in the small town to face the advancing Battleship Wildfire.

The district’s Emergency Operations Centre staff informed residents of the work on Tuesday. Crews will be conducting building assessments and planning sprinkler protection for buildings in the downtown area. Work will progress towards the Peace Canyon Dam, and will also be done in the Beryl Prairie area.

The district asks residents not to be alarmed by the preparations. It says that these systems are being put in place in case the Battleship Wildfire changes direction.

Some buildings and properties may have sprinkler systems placed on them, and residents are asked to give crews room to work.

The District of Hudson’s Hope issued an evacuation order for part of the area in the district late on Saturday night. The remainder of the district remains on evacuation alert.

Areas surrounding Hudson’s Hope in Electoral Area E, including Kelly Lake, have been placed on evacuation order by the PRRD.

